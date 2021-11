Auxerre couldn't win away from home against Dijon, in a golden chance to jump to second of the table in Ligue 2.

Jacob in the 16th minute gave the hosts the advantage, which would be doubled by Scheidler in the 38th minute. Auxerre pulled one back thanks to Charbonier but Benzia in the 79th scored the third for Dijon.

Dijon jumps to 12th in the table with 19 points, while Auxerre stays 3th, with 29 points.