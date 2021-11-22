Benzia scores for Dijon to make it 3-1 November 22, 2021 22:22 2:49 min With 10 minutes to go before the 90-minute mark, Benzia makes it 3-1 Dijon Ligue 2 Auxerre -Latest Videos 2:49 min Benzia scores for Dijon to make it 3-1 1:41 min Nagelsmann: 'COVID won't shatter our team spirit' 1:59 min Charbonier pulls one back for Auxerre 1:19 min Ramos might be included in UCL squad against City 1:43 min Dijon scores again in the brink of half-time 1:48 min Valentin Jacob scores for Dijon 10:44 min Three goals in the first half enough for Trabzonsp 3:50 min Payet trouble sees Lyon fans banned 4:09 min Cornelius puts the 3-0 just before half time 1:48 min Djaniny extends the lead for Trabzonspor