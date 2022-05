Auxerre played Sochaux today in the hopes of advancing into the next phase of the playoffs.

The game was disputed in the ‘State de l’Abbe-Deschamps.

For the first 20 minutes of the game, neither of the teams were able to produce a shot on target but kept trying.

They had to go into extra time because the match ended in a 0-0.

It had to go to a dramatic penalty shoot-out after 120 minutes.

It was Auxerre who won the shoot-out and are in for the next and last playoff game.