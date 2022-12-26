Annecy and Saint-Etienne played an incredible game today.

The locals took the lead in the second minute of the game.

ANNECY TAKE THE LEAD! WHAT A GOAL!!!!! 🤯🤩



1-0



→ Enjoy Annecy vs. Saint-Etienne 🇫🇷 LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS 📺#Ligue2 #FCAASSE pic.twitter.com/srMPM2vaDk — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 26, 2022

The first half ended 1-0 for Annecy.

Moise Sahi scored his second goal to double Annecy’s lead. Saint-Etienne managed to score a goal late in the game, but sadly it wasn’t enough for them to find the equalizer.

The game ended 2-1 for Annecy.