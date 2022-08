Saint-Etienne and Bastia played a tremendous Ligue 2 game today.

The locals took the lead in the 8th minute.

They once again scored in the 19th minute.

The player, Jean-Philippe Krasso, who scored the second goal, went on to score a hat trick after scoring two more goals in the 33rd and 36th minutes.

Krasso once again scored a tremendous goal for Saint-Etienne to make it 5-0 and his fourth of the day.

The game ended 5-0 and the locals claimed their first victory of this Ligue 2 season.