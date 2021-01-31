Yusuf Yazici On Target As Lille Defeat Dijon And Go Top Of Ligue 1 January 31, 2021 19:12 9:59 min Yusuf Yazici scored the only goal of the game to help Lille get a 1-0 win over Dijon and go top of the Ligue 1 table. Ligue 1 Lille Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Dijon -Latest Videos 11:35 min Alaves Miss Opportunity To Escape Relegation Zone 9:55 min Morocco Beat Zambia To Seal Semifinal Berth 12:47 min Suarez Stars As Atleti Win Six-Goal Thriller 1:18 min Koke Nets Atleti's Fourth In Cadiz 1:08 min Negredo Narrows Cadiz's Deficit Against Atleti 8:21 min Angers Score Three Past Nimes In Ligue 1 Action 1:17 min Yusuf Yazici Scores Opener For Lille Over Dijon 1:39 min Suarez Bags Brace Against Cadiz 10:40 min Lorient Stun PSG With Last-Minute Winner 1:23 min Saul Gets Lucky, Restores Atleti's Lead