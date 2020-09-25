Yilmaz Penalty Doubles Lille Lead Over Nantes September 25, 2020 22:46 2:07 min Burak Yilmaz converts a penalty in 87' to give Lille a 2-0 lead over Nantes in Ligue 1 Soccer Ligue 1 Lille Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Nantes Burak Yilmaz -Latest Videos 4:20 min Lille Grab Ugly Win Over Nantes 2:07 min Yilmaz Penalty Doubles Lille Lead Over Nantes 1:22 min Pallois Own Goal Puts Lille In Front Of Nantes 4:06 min Karagumruk Score Twice In Win Over Başakşehir 0:41 min Preview: Elche vs. Real Sociedad 1:00 min Erik Sabo Scores Second Goal For Fatih Karagumruk 2:12 min Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Granada 2:52 min Preview: Barcelona vs. Villarreal 0:53 min Preview: Valencia vs. Huesca 0:41 min Preview: Alaves vs. Getafe