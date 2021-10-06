Watch again: The return of Renato Sanches October 6, 2021 19:17 2:42 min 👉 Watch Ligue 1 all season long on beIN SPORTS USA and follow us on Social Media for cool clips, highlights, and exclusive content 💥 Ligue 1 Lille Renato Sanches -Latest Videos 0:52 min Uruguay prepares to face Colombia in WC Qualifier 0:45 min Spain players pay tribute to Pau Gasol 1:13 min Brazil hold first practice with full squad 1:17 min Luis Enrique: "Italy are the best team" 0:58 min Portugal trust Cristiano to be ready for World Cup 0:38 min Colombia prepare for WCQ match against Uruguay 1:06 min Wilder on Fury: "I see me beating him up" 2:05 min Fury: "Wilder is garbage" says he'll make him beg 10:26 min The best of Kylian Mbappé on Ligue 1's Round 9 2:42 min Watch again: The return of Renato Sanches