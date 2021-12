Montpellier found a win to get the 3 points against Clermont thanks to a marvelous strike from Wahi.

The French youngster curled the ball past the keeper in the 18th minute of the first half to put his team ahead, scoring the only goal of the game. Clermont was down to 10 men with Samed red carded in the 4th minute of additional time.

Montpellier goes to 9th with 25 points, while Clermont is just above the relegation line with 14 points in the 17th position.

Montpellier 1-0 Clermont