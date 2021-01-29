GOAL

Andre Villas-Boas says he is not expecting Marseille to offer him a new contract before his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Marseille have taken just one point from their last four matches and sit 13 points behind Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have not received an offer of extension, it is January 29, I think it's dead," he told reporters. "But this is not the debate. The debate is to correct the team's results, to get out of there. The priority, it's not me, it's the club, it's to give something to the supporters."