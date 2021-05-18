Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal was asked about reports connecting him with a summer move to Marseille in an interview with TNT Sports Chile.

The 33-year-old Chile international was full of praise for the first-year Marseille boss, who lead the nation to a Copa America championship in 2015.

“Sampaoli is an important person for me in football… Conte, Ancelotti… All my managers helped me a lot, but Sampaoli, it is unique, he won me the title with my country, that marks you for life. We speak when we can. We have a good relationship. I respect him. Talking about teams like this is very hard (asked about a move to Marseille). I respect Inter a lot, I respect what he is doing as manager of Marseille. I feel very good here. I have just become a champion. I cannot think about anything else right now.”