Top Goals in Ligue 1 During the 2022-2023 Season June 13, 2023 17:49 4:39 min We present to you the top 10 goals of the season, where it is only logical that Lionel Messi appears with an UNMISSABLE goal. Remember, you can watch every Ligue 1 game on beIN SPORTS. Lionel Messi PSG Ligue 1 Kylian Mbappe -Latest Videos 9:08 min Loïs Openda's Impressive Season in Ligue 1 10:14 min The best XI in Ligue 1 During the 2022-2023 Season 10:02 min The Staggering Scenarios in Ligue 1 4:40 min Top Acrobatic Goals in Ligue 1 During the 2022-202 5:12 min Top Collective Plays in Ligue 1 4:27 min Top Saves in Ligue 1 During the 2022-2023 Season 4:39 min Top Goals in Ligue 1 During the 2022-2023 Season 1:03 min Tottenham Fan Receives Three-Year Ban 6:03 min City's Quintet Set to Arrive for England Duty 0:37 min Premier League Stars on the Move