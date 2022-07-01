Corentin Tolisso has returned to Lyon on a five-year deal after leaving Bayern Munich.
The 27-year-old midfielder left Lyon to join Bayern for a fee of €41.5million in 2017 and experienced five successful years with the Bavarian giants.
Tolisso won five Bundesliga titles, lifted the Champions League in 2021 and the DFB-Pokal twice.
A World Cup winner with France in 2018, he also won the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup two years ago.
Tolisso was available as a free agent after his Bayern contract expired and has opted to move back to the club where he started his career.
He told the club's official website: "I'm very happy to come back and be part of the club's new project.
"Lyon is my city, it's where I grew up, where I feel good and I come back with great pleasure.
"I felt a lot of love from the supporters and I can't wait to vibrate with them again at Groupama Stadium."
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said: "This is a very big day for me. Corentin is a very great player and also a great man. We are continuing ambitious recruitment based on OL DNA"
Tolisso will be reunited with Alexandre Lacazette, who also returned to Lyon after leaving Arsenal.