Paris Saint-Germain took the 2021/22 title amidst a mixture of reactions from the Parc des Princes fans after a 1-1 with RC Lens.

Among the positive reactions was the ever-present Messi nation that was there by the thousands to cheer for the Argentine superstar, who scored PSG's goal in a spectacular and typical Messi style.

The season has been bittersweet for the Parisians as they got eliminated much earlier than expected in the UEFA Champions League, and Messi dealt with some injuries throughout the season that impaired him from being at his superlative level.

However, the fans still support him and show their optimism as we start to look into the next season and its challenges.