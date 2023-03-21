Alexis Sanchez starred in THE MOMENT of the 28th round of Ligue 1 in its 2022-2023 season. Alexis scored two golazos in Marseille's 1-2 win vs. Reims.
Remember you can watch every single match of this season exclusively on beIN SPORTS!
