Lois Openda starred in THE MOMENT of the 27th round of Ligue 1 in its 2022-2023 season. Openda scored a hat-trick in Lens' 4-0 win at Clermont on Sunday in just four minutes and 30 seconds, the fastest in Ligue 1 since 1967.

