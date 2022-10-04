Wissam Ben Yedder starred in THE MOMENT of the 9th round of Ligue 1 in its 2022-2023 season. Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick in Monaco's win 4-1 against Nantes.
Remember you can watch every single match of this season exclusively on beIN SPORTS!
Wissam Ben Yedder starred in THE MOMENT of the 9th round of Ligue 1 in its 2022-2023 season. Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick in Monaco's win 4-1 against Nantes.
Remember you can watch every single match of this season exclusively on beIN SPORTS!
beIN SPORTS, the biggest showSubscribe