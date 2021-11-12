Brazil got the 3 points and secured their place in 2022's World Cup thanks to 1-0 win against Colombia, with Paquetá putting his name on the score sheet.

But what it's more interesting and caught the eye, it's that the buildup of the goal also involved 2 players from Ligue 1: PSG's stars Marquinhos and Neymar, who assisted the Lyon midfielder to score the only goal in the match.

This caught the attention of some Internet users, to the point that Neymar shared on his Instagram account this particular situation in Brazil's goal.

Neymar vio lo que muchos ni notamos: los 3 de la jugada del gol juegan en Francia pic.twitter.com/9kELTwawbf — Ana (@PuraCensura) November 12, 2021

Brazil's next match will be away from home, against Argentina, in a rematch of the last Copa América final, where Neymar, Marquinhos and Paquetá will face another Ligue 1 star on Lionel Messi.