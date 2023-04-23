Strasbourg emerged victorious against Reims on Ligue 1 Matchday 32, winning 0-2 in a crucial match for their survival in the French top-flight. The Habib duo, Senegalese striker Habib Diallo and French-Senegalese midfielder Habib Diarra, played a pivotal role in securing the vital three points for Strasbourg.

Diallo netted both goals, scoring in the 1st and 37th minutes, with Diarra providing the assists for each. With this win, Strasbourg moved to 16th place in the league standings, now with 7 wins, 11 draws, and 14 losses, accumulating 32 points. Reims, on the other hand, saw their European contention dreams fade, falling to 8th place with 11 wins, 14 draws, and 7 losses, totaling 47 points.

Habib Diarra, aged 19 years and 110 days, has been involved in three goals in his last two Ligue 1 games, scoring one goal against Ajaccio and providing two assists against Reims. This marks a significant turnaround for the young midfielder, who had not been involved in any goals in his first 25 top-flight appearances. Diarra is now the youngest Strasbourg player to be involved in at least two goals in a Ligue 1 game since Opta started analyzing the competition in the 2006/07 season.

Striker Habib Diallo added two more goals to his Ligue 1 tally, reaching a total of 17 for the season. This is the highest number of goals scored by a Strasbourg player in a single top-flight season since David Zitelli in 1996/97, who scored 19. Diallo also achieved the 50-goal milestone in his Ligue 1 career, having made 144 appearances.

Diallo's opening goal, scored just 16 seconds into the match, is the third fastest in Ligue 1 this season, only behind Kylian Mbappé (8 seconds against Lille in August 2022) and himself (13 seconds against Montpellier last February). The Strasbourg forward becomes only the second player to score at least two goals in the first minute of a Ligue 1 match in the same season in the 21st century, joining Jussiê of Bordeaux (also 2) in 2011/12.

In an interesting statistic, Strasbourg completed just 53.5% of their attempted passes against Reims, the lowest total for any team in a Ligue 1 match since Montpellier in October 2020 (52.7% against Monaco). This is also Strasbourg's worst passing ratio in an L1 game since Opta began collecting this data in 2006/07.

Reims, on the other hand, recorded 72.9% possession against Strasbourg, their second-highest total in a Ligue 1 game in the 21st century, after March 2016 (74.8% against Guingamp). Strasbourg managed just 27.1% possession against Reims, their lowest total since April 2019 (25.8% against Paris).

Despite these statistics, Strasbourg achieved their first clean sheet of the season away from home in Ligue 1, their first since May 2022 (1-0 at Brest), breaking a 16-game streak of conceding at least one goal (34 goals in total).

With the league reaching its decisive phase, Strasbourg's fight against relegation will be one to watch, as the Habib duo continues to make a significant impact on their team.