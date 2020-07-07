Rennes have signed 23-year-old forward Martin Terrier from Lyon on a five-year contract.

Terrier's move to the reigning Coupe de France champions comes after Lyon failed to qualify for Europe next season following the decision to prematurely end the 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rennes however clinched a Champions League spot after finishing the season in third place.

Lyon announced Terrier's departure on Monday in a club statement.

"We have accepted an offer of €12 million from Stade Rennais for Martin Terrier, with potential add-ons of up to €3 million and a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

"We’d like to thank Martin for all his efforts and wish him the best for the future."

The French winger made 77 appearances for Les Gones during his two seasons with the club, notching up 17 goals and two assists.