Just a few minutes before the final whistle, Zeki Celik scored and gave the win at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium to Lille against Strasbourg by 1-0. This result leaves Strasbourg out of the European spots of Ligue 1, with only 4 rounds left before the end of the season.
Post game isights:
- Lille have scored in each of their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 4 goals in that run.
- Lille have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 7 games from 23rd October 2021 to 4th December 2021.
- Strasbourg had not lost in Ligue 1 since 23 January at Bordeaux (3-4) and thus ended a run of 11 matches without defeat (W5 D6). Racing had been in the top five in the rankings since matchday 22.
- Lille have not lost any of their last nine matches against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 (W6 D3), their last defeat against this opponent in the top-flight coming on 13 August 2017 (0-3).
- Lille won their 1st Ligue 1 match since 19 March at Nantes (1-0), ending a run of four games without a win (D2 L2). It was also Losc's first win on home soil in L1 since 6 March against Clermont (4-0).
- Lille had not won a Ligue 1 match thanks to a goal in the last five5 minutes since March 2021 against Marseille (2-0) and a brace from Jonathan David in the 90th minute.
- Strasbourg lost their 1st Ligue 1 match due to a goal in the last five minutes for the 1st time since September 2019 against Paris (1-0).
- Strasbourg had 38 touches in the opponent's box this afternoon, their highest total without scoring in a Ligue 1 match since October 2020, already against Les Dogues (37).
- Zeki Çelik has been involved in four Ligue 1 goals since the beginning of March (2 goals, 2 assists), more than any other Lille player. Three of his last four top-flight goals have come in the last 10 minutes (89 v Metz in April 2021, 84 v Clermont last March and 87 today).