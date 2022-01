A solid win for Strasbourg on the road against Metz get them closer to challenge for European places.

Ludovic Ajorque scored in the 50th minute while Aholou settled the score in the first minute of additional time.

With the win, Strasbourg is now 8th with 29 points while Metz is 19th with 16 points.

Metz 0-2 RC Strasbourg

What's on beIN Channels this weekend