Post-game insights:

Karl Toko Ekambi scored six goals against Strasbourg in Ligue 1, more than any other player since they were promoted back to the top-flight in 2017. Lyon’s striker has only scored more against Nice in L1 (8 goals).

Only Remy Vercoutre (3) has being subbed on as a goalkeeper more often with Lyon in Ligue 1 than Julian Pollersbeck (2).

Ludovic Ajorque has delivered eight assists in Ligue 1 2021/22, only Kenny Lala (9 in 2018/19) has done better in a single season with Strasbourg since they were promoted back to the top-flight in 2017.

Ibrahima Sissoko's last three goals with Strasbourg in Ligue 1 have followed an assist from Ludovic Ajorque (v Monaco in January 2019, v Lille in September 2021 and tonight).

Three Strasbourg's of last five goals conceded in Ligue 1 have come in the last 10 minutes of play.

Lyon have won only three of their last 13 Ligue 1 away games (D6 L4), including only one of their last five (D3 L1).

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last nine games in Ligue 1 (W4 D5) for the first time in the top-flight since May-September 1993 (14).

Strasbourg have won just one of their last 22 games against Lyon in Ligue 1 (D3 L18), that was on 12 May 2018 (3-2 at home).

Karl Toko Ekambi scored the 36th goal of MD31 of Ligue 1 2021/22. This is already the highest tally on any single matchday this season.