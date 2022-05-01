Sergio Ramos, former Real Madrid captain who left the club to sign for Paris Saint Germain, congratulated his beloved club after they won their thirty-fifth league title.

"Congratulations, @realmadrid, for the 35th League title!", published the Andalusian footballer on his social networks after the final whistle of the game against Espanyol, in which Carlo Ancelotti's team mathematically certified the league crown with their victory by 4 -0.

During the sixteen years that Sergio Ramos was at Real Madrid, he won five league titles, four Super Cups, two King's Cups, four Champions Leagues, three Continental Super Cups and four Club World Cups.

This season, in which he has barely been able to play due to physical problems, Ramos won the Ligue 1 title with PSG, whom Real Madrid eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

EFE