After a popular vote to ask the fans between 3 options, AS Saint-Etienne, one of the more traditional clubs in France, will have a new crest.

16.000 votes were cast since November 16, and the winner has the peculiarity that mixes elements from the traditional crest with the city crest, like the two golden palms, the crown and the three croisettes, as well as the white bands that follow the curves of the logo.

The club won't use this new crest until the next season. Meanwhile, they will kick off their 2022 action in Coup de France against Jura Sud tomorrow.