Rennes have identified Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez as a transfer target - according to Kicker.

The former Athletic Club defender only has one year left to run on his current contract at Allianz Arena, and has not yet been offered an extension.

Rennes are now planning to swoop for Martinez, who only featured in 16 Bundesliga matches for Bayern in 2019-20.

The 31-year-old has made 57 Champions League appearances with the German side, experience viewed as valuable for Rennes ahead of the club's 2020-21 campaign in Europe's elite continental competition.