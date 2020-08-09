Monaco have entered the race to sign Weston McKennie, according to L'Equipe.

After three seasons with Schalke the United States international is expected to leave the Bundesliga club, and has been linked to various Premier League clubs - including Chelsea, Everton and Southampton.

A high energy, box-to-box midfielder, McKennie has previously stated his desire to one day play in the English top flight.

However, Niko Kovac's appointment as head coach of Monaco could see McKennie moving to Ligue 1 instead.

The Croatian is an admirer of the 21-year-old, who he monitored closely during his tenures at Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schalke reportedly want in the region of $23million (€20m) for the Texan whose contract runs until 2024.