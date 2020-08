Habib Diallo appears set to make a summer exit from Metz, according to beIN SPORTS reports in France.

The 25-year old Senegalese striker notched 12 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances for Metz last season, and has garnered attention from the Premier League, with Tottenham said to have particular interest.

According to the report, Metz are willing to let Diallo explore his transfer options should a suitable offer arrive.