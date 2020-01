GOAL

Lyon are looking at bringing in Villarreal striker Karl Toko-Ekambi to cover serious injuries sustained by star pair Jeff-Reine Adelaide and Memphis Depay, l'Equipe reports.

Toko-Ekambi is widely considered to have been underused lately, having featured sparingly across the last month and likely to be open to more regular playing time elsewhere.

It is said that talks between the two clubs have already begun.