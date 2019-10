GOAL

Former France and Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc is close to taking over at Lyon.

The Ligue 1 side are in talks with candidates to replace recently sacked Sylvinho and held talks with Rudi Garcia this week.

AULAS: MOURINHO REJECTED TALKS TO TAKE OVER LYON

But Blanc is the frontrunner for the job and he is open to making the move and RMC Sport reports that the two parties are set for further negotiations over a deal.