Bordeaux coach Jean-Louis Gasset has prioritized a transfer for Wylan Cyprien of OGC Nice, according to L'Equipe.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been told that he will be allowed to depart in the summer window, should Nice's asking price be met. According to the report, Nice initially hoped to bring in €20m ($23.4m) for Cyprien, but are now willing to let him go for half that, as he is just three months away from being allowed to negotiate a pre-contract that would see he leave Nice for free.

Hellas Verona, Strasbourg and Newcastle United have also reportedly shown interest.