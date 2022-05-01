A brace by the Croatian Lovro Majer gave the three points at Roazhon Park to Stade Rennais. With this win, Rennes continue in UEFA Champions League zone (currently 3rd) at the expense of Saint Etienne who will have to try to avoid relegation in the final rounds of the Ligue 1.
Post-Game Insights:
- B. Santamaría attempted 133 passes in this game, the highest total for a Rennes player in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Rennes have scored in 30 of their 35 games, no team has done so more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Rennes have scored in their last 11 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 13 games from 22nd September 2021 to 22nd December 2021.
- Saint-Étienne have failed to win in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 11th March 2022 to 8th April 2022, a run of 4 games.
- Rennes have kept a clean sheet in 13 of their 35 games, no team has done this more in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Rennes have scored in each of their last 11 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 34 goals in that run.
- M. Terrier has contributed to goals in his last 8 games in the French Ligue 1 (8 goals, 1 assist).
- Rennes have attempted 724 passes in this game, their highest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Rennes have won five of their last six Ligue 1 games against St Etienne (L1), as many as in their previous 20 (D12 L3). SRFC have won both first and the second leg against Les Verts in a same season in the top-flight for the first time since 2008/09.
- Rennes have 62 points after 35 games in Ligue 1 2021/22, setting their record of points in a single season in the top-flight. SRFC have won 19 games in L1 this season (D5 L11), again a record for them over a season.
- St Etienne have 31 points after 35 games in Ligue 1 2021/22, the lowest tally at this stage of the competition. Les Verts have conceded 70 goals this season in the top-flight, their highest tally in a single campaign since 1958/59 (73).
- St Etienne have lost four of their last six Ligue 1 games (W1 D1), as many as in Pascal Dupraz's first 11 in charge (W4 D3).
- Rennes have picked up 21 Ligue 1 points at home in 2022 (W7 L1), only Paris (22) have done better over the period. SRFC have scored in each of their last 15 top-flight games, their best run in a single season since 1965/66 (also 15).
- St Etienne have taken just five points against a team currently ranked in the top 10 of Ligue 1 this season (W0 D5 L13), at least four fewer than any other team.
- Lovro Majer has been involved in five goals this season in Ligue 1 against St Etienne (3 assists in the first leg, 2 goals in the second leg), the highest tally in a single campaign against a same opponent for a Rennes player since Opta collects this data (2006/07).
- Martin Terrier has provided his first Ligue 1 assist since April 2021 against Angers. He has been involved in at least one goal in each of his last 8 top-flight games (8 goals, 1 assist), the longest streak for a Rennes player since Opta collects this data (2006/07).
- Baptiste Santamaria has touched 147 balls against St Etienne, the highest tally for a Rennes player this season in Ligue 1 and the highest since Steven Nzonzi against Nimes in May 2021 (163).