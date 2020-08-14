24-year-old Morocco international defender Nayef Aguerd has signed with Rennes from Dijon for a fee reportedly between $4.7 - $5.9m.
Aguerd spoke with the club's official website:
“I am very happy to join Rennes. They are club that I needed to take the next step. I was able to exchange with Julien Stéphan before my arrival, and I was convinced by the footballing project. I can’t wait to meet the squad, to be able to train with my colleagues and of course discover the Champions’ League.”
