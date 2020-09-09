Rennes president Nicolas Holveck acknowledged that negotiations are underway with Chelsea over a transfer for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

“Talks have been initiated. We are at the discussion stage, there is truly no agreement at the moment, far from it. We know the value of Édouard as a player and as a man too, because in our dressing room, he is a very important player. But this is part and parcel of the transfer window, I cannot say where things will end up, but for the moment Édouard is a Rennes player.”

“I can understand Édouard’s desire (to join Chelsea). He has told us, but at the same time he is not exactly currently in the worst club in Europe either. He will play Champions’ League football if he stays.”

According to RMC, Mendy has agreed to personal terms on a five-year deal.

The Premier League club have reportedly offered €20m ($23.6m) for the 28-year-old, but Rennes are seeking closer to €30m ($35.4m).