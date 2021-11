Rennes reached the second position in Ligue 1 during their 2-0 victory over Lorient. The Red and Blacks are now unbeaten in the last nine L1 matches. Rennes have scored in each of their last 9 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 23 goals in that run.

Gaetan Laborde and Jeremy Doku scored for the visitors.

Lille will be Rennes' next rival while Lorient is going to face Troyes.

This is what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS!