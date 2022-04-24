It was a resounding 5-0 win at Roazhon Park for Stade Rennais. They also managed to regain the third place that Monaco had provisionally snatched from them by beating Saint-Etienne, with four games to go before the end of the season.
With this win Rennes keep third place, the last spot in Ligue 1 that gives access to the UEFA Champions League. Genesio's team is only behind Marseille, second, and Paris Saint Germain, who were crowned champions on Saturday.
Post-game insights:
- M. Terrier has scored 21 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Rennes player in the French Ligue 1.
- M. Terrier has scored in each of his last 7 games in the French Ligue 1 (8 goals), his longest scoring streak in the competition.
- Rennes have scored in each of their last 10 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 32 goals in that run.
- M. Terrier has contributed to goals in his last 7 games in the French Ligue 1 (8 goals, 0 assists).
- Rennes have kept a clean sheet in 12 of their 34 games, only Nice (13) have done this more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Rennes have scored in 29 of their 34 games, no team has done so more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- H. Traoré has contributed to goals in his last 4 games in the French Ligue 1 (1 goal, 3 assists).
- Rennes have 59 points after 34 Ligue 1 games this season, their highest tally at this stage since 1998/99 (also 59, 5th at the end of the season).
- Lorient have 34 points after 34 Ligue 1 games in 2021/22. The only time Les Merlus have recorded exactly that tally at this stage was during their last relegation in 2016/17 (18th and relegated after the play-offs).
- Rennes have won 12 of their 17 home games in Ligue 1 this season (D1 L4), their best tally over an entire season in the top-flight since 2004/05 (13). Only Paris (47) have more points at home than SRFC in 2021/22 (37).
- Rennes have opened the scoring 25 times this season in Ligue 1, no team in the Top 5 european have done better (level with Bayern Munich and Manchester City).
- Rennes have won five Ligue 1 games by a margin of at least five goals this season, at least two more than any other team in the Top 5 european.
- Only Kylian Mbappé (19) has been decisive more times than Benjamin Bourigeaud (14 - 7 goals, 7 assists) in Ligue 1 in 2022. The midfielder has scored 33 goals for Rennes in L1, with only Olivier Monterrubio (34) and Alexander Frei (48) doing better for the Breton club in the 21st century.
- Martin Terrier has scored in seven consecutive Ligue 1 games, only Hervé Guermeur has achieved a longer streak for Rennes in the top-flight (8 in April-August 1972) since Opta began analysing the data (1950/51). He has scored 21 goals this season in L1 with an xG value of 14.5, the highest goal-xG differential in the Top 5 european (+6.5).
- Hamari Traoré has been involved in eight Ligue 1 goals in 2022 (2 goals, 6 assists), more than any other defender in the Top 5 european on the year. The Rennes fullback has scored three goals in 2021/22 in L1, as many as in his first five seasons.
- Gaëtan Laborde scored his first Ligue 1 goal since 6 March (v Angers), ending a drought of six games without finding the net. The Rennes striker scored only his second goal coming off the bench in L1 (in 57 goals), after the one scored with Bordeaux against Bastia in November 2016.
- Lorenz Assignon is the first Rennes player to deliver two assists off the bench in a Ligue 1 game since Opta has been analysing the data (2006/07).