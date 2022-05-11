Nantes faced Rennes today in a cardiac game between these two teams at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Rennes took the lead in the 32nd minute.
Seconds before the break, Kalifa Coulibaly equalized the score with a great team goal. Both teams went into the locker room in a 1-1.
In the second half, Rennes kept pushing because they wanted the win so bad.
Nicolas Pallois took the matter into his own hands and scored an astonishing goal with a perfect volley to give his team the lead.
Nantes didn’t let Rennes pass through them and the score finished 2-1 in favor of the locals.
Post-game insights:
- Nantes have won against Rennes for the 1st time since 25 September 2019 in Ligue 1 (1-0). Les Canaris are unbeaten in their last three home games against Rennes (two wins, one draw), their best streak against this opponent in the elite since 1966-2005 (27 - 22 wins, five draws).
- Nantes have won 11 home games this season in Ligue 1 (three draws, four losses), Nantes’ highest total over a season in the elite since 2002/03 (11).
- Nantes didn’t win after conceding the 1st goal against Rennes in Ligue 1 since 5 May 1999 (0-1 then 2-1, goals by Jean-Marc Chanelet and Alioune Touré).
- Rennes have lost despite having scored the 1st girl for the 3rd time in 2022 in Ligue 1 (v Clermont, Monaco & Nantes). Only St Etienne (five) do more over the period in the competition.
- Flavien Tait (Rennes) has scored three goals in his last five games in Ligue 1, as many as in his previous 44 in the competition.
- Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) has delivered his 32nd assist in Ligue 1 since his 1st match on 9 August 2014. Only six players have done more over this period: Angel Di Maria (71), Dimitri Payet (63), Kylian Mbappé (51), Memphis Depay (44), Florian Thauvin (39) and Neymar (37).
- Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes) has scored on four on his last five shots on target in Ligue 1. The striker has scored five goals with only ten shots on target this season in the top-flight.
- Osmar Bukari (Nantes) delivers an average of one assist every 243 minutes played this season in Ligue 1 (four in 972 minutes). Only four players are doing better (min. four assists): Lionel Messi (152'), Kylian Mbappé (190'), Lovro Majer (207') and Romain Del Castillo (232').
- Ludovic Blas (Nantes) has delivered his 20th assist in Ligue 1, his 3rd against Rennes (after those for Yeni N'Gbakoto and Lucas Deaux, all with Guingamp). He only delivered more against Angers in the elite (five assists).