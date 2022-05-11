Nantes faced Rennes today in a cardiac game between these two teams at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Rennes took the lead in the 32nd minute.

Seconds before the break, Kalifa Coulibaly equalized the score with a great team goal. Both teams went into the locker room in a 1-1.

In the second half, Rennes kept pushing because they wanted the win so bad.

Nicolas Pallois took the matter into his own hands and scored an astonishing goal with a perfect volley to give his team the lead.

Nantes didn’t let Rennes pass through them and the score finished 2-1 in favor of the locals.

Post-game insights: