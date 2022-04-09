Rennes survived a late scare against home side Reims and held the lead to gain the victory 2-3 in week 31 of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

The visitors opened the scoreline in the 39th minute with a goal by Benjamin Bourigeaud, Hamari Traoré followed in the 43rd, and Martin Terrier made it 0-3 in the 58th.

Reims started to make things interesting in the 60th when Maxime Busi found the net, and in the 81st it was already 2-3 thanks to a Jens Cajuste goal.

With the score, the surprising Rennes climbed momentarily to second place and a 17-5-9 balance with 56 points. Reims is now at 13th with 8-12-11 and 36 points.

Post game insights:

Hamari Traoré has delivered eight assists with Rennes in Ligue 1 2021-22, as many as in his previous three seasons combined (2 in 2018-19, 5 in 2019-20 and 1 in 2020-21). Only Jonathan Clauss (9 with Lens) has delivered more assists among the defenders in the top-flight this term.

Gaëtan Laborde has delivered eight assists in Ligue 1 this term, equalling his highest tally in the same top-flight campaign (also 8 with Montpellier in 2020-21). Only Kylian Mbappé (20 with Paris) has delivered more assists than the Rennes’ player as a forward in L1 since the beginning of last season.

Jens Cajuste has scored two goals in five Ligue 1 games with Reims, each time as a substitute. The midfielder has found the net every 100 minutes in the top-flight this season (2 goals in 200 minutes).

Martin Terrier has scored nine goals with Rennes in Ligue 1 in 2022, only Robert Lewandowski (13 with Bayern Munich) have found the net more often among the European Top 5 leagues this year.

Benjamin Bourigeaud has been involved in 13 goals with Rennes in Ligue 1 in 2022 (6 goals, 7 assists), no other player has done better in the top-flight this year (also 13 for Kylian Mbappé with Paris).

Benjamin Bourigeaud has scored eight goals in Ligue 1 this season, doing better only once in the same top-flight campaign (10 goals in 2017-18). The Rennes’ midfielder has scored his first brace in 184 games in the competition.

Reims have benefited from two penalties in the same Ligue 1 game for the first time since October 2020 v Montpellier. At the opposite, Rennes have conceded two penalties in the same top-flight encounter for the first time since December 2018 v Strasbourg.

6 of the 11 goals scored by Belgian players in Ligue 1 this season have been for Reims (4 with Wout Faes, 1 with Thomas Foket and 1 with Maxime Busi).

Reims have not won any of their last four Ligue 1 home games (D3 L1), after winning three of their previous five (L2). On the other side, Rennes have won three of their last four away encounters in the top-flight (D1), after losing each of their previous four.

Rennes count 56 points in 31 Ligue 1 games this season, equalling their highest tally ever at this stage in the top-flight (also 56 points in 1998-99, fifth at the end). 84% of the teams with at least this number of points after 31 encounters have ended the campaign on the podium in the 21st century (43/51).