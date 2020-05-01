Amiens have declared they reserve the right to appeal against the decision to bring the Ligue 1 season to a premature end and relegate them to Ligue 2.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) announced on Thursday the final standings had been decided on a points-per-game basis after French prime minister Edouard Philippe said the 2019-20 campaign could not restart due to all sporting events being banned until September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amiens were consequently demoted to the second tier along with Toulouse, while Paris Saint-Germain were crowned as champions.

Lorient were awarded the Ligue 2 title and, along with Lens, promotion to the top flight for the 2020-21 season, which it is hoped can get under way behind closed doors on August 22/23.

PSG CROWNED 2019-20 LIGUE 1 CHAMPIONS

Amiens president Bernard Joannin called the decision an "injustice" and accused the LFP of "a lack of humanity".

However, Joannin said no action would be taken until minutes from the LFP's board of directors meeting is released and a general assembly is held to decide the format for Ligue 2 and the number of relegations and promotions between it and the third tier.

A statement published by Amiens on Friday said: "This decision is for our club, all our players, coaches, administrators, volunteers and supporters extremely fraught with consequences.

"Pending the publication of the minutes of board of directors' meeting, Amiens reserve the right to contest this decision, since sporting merit, in this particularly difficult period for all, should on the contrary have led the various decision-making bodies not to pronounce any relegation."

Toulouse president Olivier Sadran reportedly wrote to the LFP prior to Thursday's announcement to state his club may also initiate a legal challenge if they were relegated.

Coupe de France finalists Lyon, who sat seventh in the final standings, stated they could launch an appeal because they stand to miss out on continental football next term.

The only other European league to have brought its season to an early end is the Eredivisie, which opted against relegating any teams or crowning a champion.