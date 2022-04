Le Classique happened today in Paris, Paris Saint-Germain won today against Olympique de Marseille 2-1 with goals from Neymar and Mbappe. The game started with high intensity and early goals from both teams.

The game continued back and forth with both teams hungry for goals, and indeed there were goals, but all of them were marked as offside after long revisions from the VAR. In the end, le Classique left a lot of desire, but PSG was stronger and wanted the win more than Marseille.