Paris Saint-Germain will appeal the "severe" three-match ban handed to Brazil forward Neymar following his altercation with a supporter last month.

The 27-year-old was goaded by an opposition fan when making his way up the Stade de France steps to collect his runners-up medal after PSG's penalty shootout defeat to Rennes in the Coupe de France final on April 27.

Video footage emerged of Neymar striking the spectator on the head, marring the match and landing the ex-Barcelona star in hot water with the French Football Federation (FFF).

PSG DENY NEYMAR CONFLICT REPORTS

The FFF announced on Friday that Neymar will miss three games as a result of the incident, a ban that will conclude with the first match of the 2019-20 campaign.

But PSG are unhappy with the ruling and are looking to get the decision overturned.

RONALDO: NEYMAR CRITICISM IS "UNFAIR"

"Paris Saint-Germain take note of the decision of the Disciplinary Commission of the French Football Federation (FFF) to sanction Neymar Jr. with a three-game ban, plus a suspended two-match ban," a club statement read.

"In view of the insults suffered by several club players, including Neymar, following the Coupe de France final, and the various elements transmitted by Paris Saint-Germain to the Commission, Paris Saint-Germain considers this sanction severe.

"Paris Saint-Germain and its player Neymar Jr. have decided to appeal this decision to the FFF Commission of Appeal."

TUCHEL HAPPY WITH NEYMAR AMID PSG SLUMP

Neymar's suspension is due to start on Monday, leaving him available for the Ligue 1 champions' match against Angers on Saturday, irrespective of any appeal outcome.