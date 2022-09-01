Paris Saint-Germain have further bolstered their midfield with the signing of Valencia's Carlos Soler.

Soler, who had spent his entire senior career with his hometown club, has penned a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions, who will reportedly pay $18 million plus add-ons for his services.

The 25-year-old, who started out as a winger before moving into a more central role, scored 11 goals and added five assists in 32 league appearances for Los Che last term.

"I'm very happy! It’s a new adventure in my career. I feel very proud and I’m looking forward to starting work with my teammates, to meeting them, and giving everything for this shirt," he told the club's official website.

"On Tuesday, we're playing our first Champions League game at the Parc des Princes, and it'll be an opportunity for me to get to know it. I'm certain that it'll be a great party for everyone and for the fans."

The Spain international is the sixth new arrival of a busy transfer window at the Parc des Princes, and the fourth new midfielder signed by PSG after Vitinha, Renato Sanches and Fabian Ruiz.

Christophe Galtier's side saw their perfect start to the new season halted by a 1-1 draw with Monaco last time out, but are still top of the Ligue 1 table with 10 points from their first four games.

Soler's departure means Valencia have lost both of their joint-top goalscorers from the 2021-22 campaign after Goncalo Guedes was sold to Wolves, though James Rodriguez has been touted as a potential replacement for the PSG new boy.