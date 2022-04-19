MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Head coach, PSG



"In our last games and especially since the Champions League, our fans have expressed their anger. I have always said that it is freedom of expression. They have the freedom to express their opinion. I think in a 90-minute game I would like to have our fans on our side. Unfortunately, that's not the case. There is nothing we can do about it. A tenth title would be very important for the club. It's not something I underestimate or think isn't important. It is very important. We are talking about a history of only nine league titles. We have the chance to win the tenth one and I think doing it together would be a better way. It's sad that we can't share this joy with everyone, because everyone deserves it."

