Marseille and Monaco needed to recover, after some tough weeks fot both teams.

Gelson Martins gave Monaco a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Marseille at a packed Velodrome stadium. The only goal of the match was validated after a VAR review.

By losing this game, Marseille (3rd) missed the chance to climb above Nice, who beat Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

The local team is in third place with 47 points and 13 wins, while the visitors reached 41 points and are in eightth place in the tournament.