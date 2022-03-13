Rennes gave a strong step forward today after beating Olympique Lyon on the road 2-4 with an outstanding presentation in the first half. Lyon tried to react but it was to late for them.

Stade Rennais found the way to dominate the game from the beginning after a rushing moment when they scored two goals in three minutes. The first one was made at 11th by Benjamin Bourigeaud after a great assist from Gaetan Laborde, while at 13th it was Baptiste Santamaria's turn to score.

Rennes' plan was getting closer to perfection as they were continuing scoring goals. The third came at 45th+1 thanks to Croatian Lovro Majer, while the fourth was a creation of Majer itself to be converted by Former Lyon Martin Terrier. Rennes was leading every aspect of the game.

However, Lyon managed to score twice. First, at 59th, with an own-goal scored by defender Hamari Traore and then, at 82nd, after a penalty awarded due to a dangerous hit from goalkeeper Alfred Gomis over Moussa Dembele that Dembele itself sent to the back of the net.

Rennes is just one point away to reach 2nd-placed Nice on the Ligue 1's standings, the spot that awards a ticket to next season's UEFA Champions League Group Stage.

