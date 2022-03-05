Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at Nice in Ligue 1 ahead their trip to Madrid next week for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 game against Real Madrid.
Post-game insights
- Nice are undefeated in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 12th December 2021 to 23rd January 2022, a run of 5 games.
- Nice have kept a clean sheet in 11 of their 27 games, no team has done this more in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- PSG attempted 8 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Nice have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer run of games without conceding a goal in the competition was a run of 4 games from 8th August 2021 to 12th September 2021.
- Nice have beaten PSG for the first time in the French Ligue 1 since 30th April 2017, a run of 8 games without a win.
- Nice have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, a run of 338 minutes without conceding a goal.
- Nice have won against Ligue 1’s leader at kick-off in the second half of the season for the 1st time since 21 March 2015 in Lyon (2-1).
- Nice is the second team to finish three competitive matches without conceding a goal against Paris in a single season with Bordeaux in 1986/87 (1-0 in the Champions Trophy then 2-0 and 0-0 in Ligue 1).
- Paris have lost four of their last five matches (one win) against a team placed on the Ligue 1 podium at kick-off in the second half of the season.
- Paris have lost two consecutive away games in the same season in Ligue 1 for the first time since April 2019 (three in a row at Lille, Nantes then Montpellier).
- Paris started with a team without any French sports nationals for the fourth time in their history in Ligue 1 after 22 September 2019 (1-0 against Lyon), 31 August 2014 (5-0 against St Etienne) and 1st December 2013 (4-0 against Lyon).
- Nice completed 15 tackles tonight against Paris, their co-best total this season in Ligue 1 with... the first leg in Paris on 1st December 2021.
- Paris touched only 13 balls in the opponent's box tonight, their lowest total in a Ligue 1 match since 20 November 2020 against Monaco (also 13). The capital club have just 0.72 xG tonight, their lowest total in a game in the division since 14 March 2021 against Nantes (0.63 xG).
- Paris captain Marquinhos committed his first foul in Ligue 1 since 15 January 2022. This is the first time he has conceded a foul in his own half this season in the division (four fouls in 22 matches in total).
- Andy Delort scored three of his seven goals with Nice in Ligue 1 as a sub, as many as his first 63 in the division (with Ajaccio, Caen, Toulouse and Montpellier).
- Christophe Galtier has not conceded any goals in his last four matches against Paris in Ligue 1 (two matches with Lille then two matches with Nice).