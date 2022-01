Nantes and Monaco couldn't find a way to create a difference between them and snatch the win, ending in a 0-0 stalemate.

Both teams only had 5 shots on target (4 for Nantes, 1 for Monaco), in what was an uneventful game.

Nantes is 9th after this draw, with 29 points, and Monaco is 7th, with one more point than today's opponents.

Nantes 0-0 Monaco

