Ligue 1 club Nimes have confirmed three positive tests for coronavirus among their playing squad.
At the start of this week, there were two suspected cases of COVID-19 at Nimes, with both players tested.
One of those came back negative but additional tests carried out among Jerome Arpinon's first-team group showed two further players – also unnamed – had returned positives.
Suivi Covid-19 :— Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) August 19, 2020
Sur les deux cas suspects lundi :
1 seul a été confirmé positif.
Le second est finalement négatif.
Des tests complémentaires effectués ce matin ont révélé 2 nouveaux cas positifs au sein du groupe pro.
Tous les joueurs positifs sont à l'isolement chez eux.
All of the players in question are isolating at home, although it is a predicament that places Nimes' scheduled 2020-21 season opener against Brest on Sunday in doubt.
Marseille's clash with Saint-Etienne has already been postponed after four of their players tested positive for COVID-19.
Nimes hosted Marseille in a friendly on August 9.
🗓️ Suite à la reprogrammation de la rencontre #FCGBFCN et en accord avec les clubs et le diffuseur, le match @DFCO_Officiel / @AngersSCO est avancé au samedi 22 août à 17h— Ligue de Football Professionnel (@LFPfr) August 19, 2020
🤝 La LFP remercie particulièrement les 2 clubs pour leur compréhensionhttps://t.co/rTtteyXKIo
The French Professional Football League (LFP) distributed guidance that states when a club has more than three positive cases, postponement of matches was the most likely course of action.
Saint-Etienne's trip to Marseille is now due to be played on September 16 or 17.
Nimes finished 18th in Ligue 1 as last season was cut short by the global pandemic, also meaning they were spared the ordeal of a relegation play-off – the usual fate of a team finishing third bottom in the top flight.