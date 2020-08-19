Ligue 1 club Nimes have confirmed three positive tests for coronavirus among their playing squad.

At the start of this week, there were two suspected cases of COVID-19 at Nimes, with both players tested.

One of those came back negative but additional tests carried out among Jerome Arpinon's first-team group showed two further players – also unnamed – had returned positives.

Suivi Covid-19 :



Sur les deux cas suspects lundi :

1 seul a été confirmé positif.

Le second est finalement négatif.



Des tests complémentaires effectués ce matin ont révélé 2 nouveaux cas positifs au sein du groupe pro.



Tous les joueurs positifs sont à l'isolement chez eux. — Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) August 19, 2020

All of the players in question are isolating at home, although it is a predicament that places Nimes' scheduled 2020-21 season opener against Brest on Sunday in doubt.

Marseille's clash with Saint-Etienne has already been postponed after four of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

Nimes hosted Marseille in a friendly on August 9.

🗓️ Suite à la reprogrammation de la rencontre #FCGBFCN et en accord avec les clubs et le diffuseur, le match @DFCO_Officiel / @AngersSCO est avancé au samedi 22 août à 17h



🤝 La LFP remercie particulièrement les 2 clubs pour leur compréhensionhttps://t.co/rTtteyXKIo — Ligue de Football Professionnel (@LFPfr) August 19, 2020

The French Professional Football League (LFP) distributed guidance that states when a club has more than three positive cases, postponement of matches was the most likely course of action.

Saint-Etienne's trip to Marseille is now due to be played on September 16 or 17.

Nimes finished 18th in Ligue 1 as last season was cut short by the global pandemic, also meaning they were spared the ordeal of a relegation play-off – the usual fate of a team finishing third bottom in the top flight.