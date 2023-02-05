Nice win the Mediterranean Derby at the Orange Vélodrome February 6, 2023 00:01 10:55 min Marseille lost 3-1 to Nice at the Velodrome, paving the way for PSG to a new title. OGC Nice Marseille -Latest Videos 10:55 min OGC Nice win the Mediterranean Derby 11:26 min Unstoppable Galatasaray continue winning streak 10:22 min Brest and Lens split points after 1-1 draw 8:01 min Nantes keep Ajaccio in the relegation zone 9:11 min Goalless draw between Auxerre and Reims 12:14 min Angers put an end to their terrible losing streak 8:21 min Strasbourg get their 1st win at home of the season 8:17 min Monaco beat Clermont with two early goals 0:23 min Potter understands Chelsea taunts 0:35 min Rumors: Bayern eyeing Ansu Fati