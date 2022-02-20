Justin Kluivert kept his scoring pace with a goal in the 19th minute and that was all that OGC Nice needed to defeat Angers SCO 1-0 in matchday 25 of Ligue 1.

Nice is temporarily third with a 14-4-7 record and 45 points, only one behind second-place Marseille that would play later in the evening.

Angers is now 13th with 7-8-10 snd 29 points.

Post-game insights:

Angers midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has won possession 11 times during this game at Nice, the highest tally of the match. It is also his highest tally in a league game since 22 December 2018 (12 with Schalke against Stuttgart).

Nice defender Melvin Bard was decisive for only the third time in Ligue 1 (35 games), after his assist at Nantes in September 2021 and his goal against Brest in October 2021.

Justin Kluivert has scored three goals in 15 Ligue 1 games this season, all three at home. The Nice striker equals his league goal tally from last season (3 in 21 games with Roma and Leipzig), only doing better in a season in the Top 5 European in 2019/20 (4 with Roma).

Angers have failed to score in five of their last eight Ligue 1 games, after finding the net in each of their previous 10.

Nice have registered three clean sheets in six Ligue 1 games in 2022, that's more than in their last 15 games in the top-flight in 2021 (2).

Angers have lost three of their last four away games in Ligue 1 (D1), after losing only one of their first nine this season (W2 D6).

Nice have won three of their last four Ligue 1 home games (L1), as many as in their first nine this season (D3 L3).

Angers have lost their last four Ligue 1 games, their longest such run in the top-flight since April-May 2021 (also 4). SCO are 15th in the league since September (19 pts in 21 games), after being second in L1 in August (10 pts in 4 games).

Nice have won 14 of their 25 Ligue 1 games this season, their second highest tally at this stage since their return in the top-flight in 2002/03, after 2016/17 (15 wins, 3rd at the end of the season).

Nice have won five of their last six Ligue 1 games against Angers (D1), after not winning any of their previous five (D3 L2).

Nice have kept a clean sheet in 9 of their 25 games, only Olympique Marseille (11) and Rennes (11) have done this more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Angers SCO have lost their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest losing streak was from 11th April 2021 to 2nd May 2021.